By Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

The Senate Thursday commenced debate into the perceived violation of Sections 80 (1-4) of the 1999 Constititon by President Muhammadu Buhari with the payment of $496 million to the US government for purchase of 12 Tucano helicopters, without recourse to the National Assembly.

Some senators called for Buhari’s impeachment for the violation, while some argued that he acted in national interest for national security reasons.

Details to follow…