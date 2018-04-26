Chiemelie Ezeobi

Detectives of the Zone 9 Command, Umuahia, Abia State, have begun investigation into the recent case of jungle justice carried out on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) women’s leader, Okoma Chimezie, by some women of the Amuda community.

According to preliminary police investigation, the community had claimed that the victim’s face appeared in an herbalist mirror as killer of a native of the community who died last month.

However, the victim alleged that the accusation has no bearing; rather the women were instigated by a federal lawmaker (name withheld).

It was gathered that she was stripped naked and dragged round several communities and was at the verge of being set ablaze when some of the community leaders intervened.

Narrating her ordeal, she said:”Trouble started after the governor visited Amuda community on April 3, 2018, and gave the women a token in appreciation of the warm welcome we gave him.

“As I was sharing the token (bags of rice) among the women, the lawmaker came and demanded to know where the largesse came from and why I must be the one sharing it.

“She threatened to deal with me and also use a member of the Amuda Women Town Development Union against me, to ensure I either die or leave Umu Nneji.

“Before I knew it, they said I was responsible for the death of Esther Onyeagba , who died on good Friday in Calabar, Cross River state.

“They said my face appeared in a herbalist mirror as the killer. The women came to my shop at Ejifeji, where I am popularly known as NICON Nnuku , damaged things there, went to my house destroyed my property and took away my money.

“They demanded that I must come out and dance round the village as custom demands. When I showed up, they started beating me, stripped me and took me round different communities.

“They put a tyre on my neck, poured kerosene on me, but for one Chinedu who rescued me from them, I would have been set ablaze for an offense I know nothing about. As I speak, I have gone into hiding.

“My crime was that I am supporting Governor Okezie Ikpeazu , while they are in support of another governorship aspirant. I am crying out to meaningful Nigerians and the law enforcement agency to come to my aid.”

However, a member of Amuda Women Town Development Union, Roseline Eke, in a telephone conversation, said the lawmaker had nothing to do with the matter, pointing out that her name was not even listed among those indicted by the victim in her petition to Zone 9 police.

Eke said the indictment of the legislator was a mere ploy by some miscreants to tarnish the legislator’s name, adding that those who involved were already in court.

She said Chimezie was indicted by the community women because she had earlier threatened her neighbour, who later died. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Zone 9, Janet Eguchukwu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed that the matter was being investigated.

She said some women were arrested in connection with the matter but were later released to the community leader of Amuda, adding that the parties involved would meet with the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hosea Karma today.

She said the outcome of the meeting would determine the next step of the investigation.