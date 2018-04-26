By Martins Ifijeh

PharmAccess Foundation Nigeria has partnered with the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) to recognise and celebrate innovative healthcare service providers in Nigeria during the 2018 award ceremonies taking place in Lagos June 22nd, 2018.

Pharmaccess will sponsor the award category PharmAccess Innovative Healthcare Service Provider of the Year.

According to the Foundation’s Country Director, Njide Ndili, this is the third consecutive year of partnership with NHEA, while this year represents the second time it will be sponsoring the innovative healthcare service provider award category.

“Our motivation supports our core objectives, which is to promote innovation that improves access and efficiency in service delivery at scale, leveraging technology at an affordable cost without bias to your location, economic status or income level.”

NHEA Project Coordinator, Dr. Shola Alabi, who spoke on this development said, “NHEA is Nigeria’s leading healthcare platform that recognises excellence and innovation in the sector. We value our partnership with PharmAccess, their desire for continuous improvement in the sector deserve special commendation.”

SaferMom won the NHEA 2017 PharmAccess Innovative Healthcare Service Provider of the Year. SaferMom empowers pregnant and new mothers to make informed health decisions via the use of mobile technology.

Nominations for the 5th edition of NHEA 2018 is ongoing and stakeholders are advised to visit www.nigeriahealthawards.com.ng to either make their nominations online or download the nomination form.

Nominations will close on May 25, 2018 before the commencement of online voting to enable the award jury select the winners of the various categories. Winners of the various categories will be honoured on Friday, June 22, 2018 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Twenty-three awards and recognitions will be presented at the ceremony under four main categories; Special Awards, Healthcare Delivery Services, Biomedical Technology and Pharmaceuticals.

PharmAccess Foundation mobilises public and private sector resources for the benefit of healthcare providers and patients through clinical standards and quality improvements, loans for healthcare providers, health insurance, health innovations and operational research. Their goal is to provide technical assistance to states seeking to operationalise their mandatory health insurance law; deepen engagements with federal and state Ministries of Health and primary healthcare development agencies to scale SafeCare methodology in Nigeria; leverage on the digital and mobile technology innovations to achieve scale; work with the state government to design and roll out the Access to Finance Scheme for Health SMEs under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement with a vision to increase access to affordable and better healthcare.

NHEA is organised by Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA.