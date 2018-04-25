Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Management of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Champions Plateau Utd FC Jos has condemned the physical assault on its players and officials by supporters of Heartland FC after their Match day 18 fixture ended 1-1 at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri on Monday evening.

In a statement by the Media Officer of the club, Chief Albert Dakup, Plateau United alleged that the action of the Heartland FC supporters did not come as a surprise in view of the earlier threat they made before the game started.

While lamenting the barbaric manner centre referee, Mr Yusuf Garba, was manhandled by the disgruntled supporters, he noted that if such trends are not checked and erring supporters properly sanctioned by the League Management Company (LMC), they will b the game to disrepute.

The Plateau United spokesman further alleged that as these shameful acts were being perpetrated, the management of Heartland FC and the Imo State Football Association did nothing to protect the match officials, especially the centre referee, who was beaten into coma with various dangerous objects. Players and officials of the Jos team and their supporters were also not spared.

“Apart from the injury inflicted on Peter Eneji, the team’s (Plateau United) cameraman, Jonah Dadyiam and Dan Kakwi were also assaulted. His camera was also damaged and a sum of N250,000 meant for feeding for some of the team’s officials also got missing in the process.

“The Team Manager, Abel Iliya, was not spared from the attack as he was chased around by the angry supporters of the home side and subsequently lost his Samsung Galaxy X7 mobile phone in the process before he was rescued.

“As if that was not enough, Head Coach, Kennedy Boboye, who was attacked by the hoodlums at the stadium, was also waylaid and attacked a second time on his way to Port-Harcourt by suspected Heartland fans who apparently were angry with the draw. Boboye had to be rushed to the hospital before he was revived.