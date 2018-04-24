*Visiting Vice President c

ommends FG’s sustained support

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Nigeria will continue to extend a full range of diplomatic and other forms of assistance to Liberia, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo told his Liberian counterpart, Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday.

“Nigeria is committed to working with Liberia, we are certainly committed; the success of Liberia is important to us,” the vice-president noted.

A statement by the vice-president’s spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande, said the Liberian vice-president commended the federal government for its support for Liberia during the immediate past administration of Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and prayed for its continuity in the current government of George Weah.

Responding, Osinbajo said: “Like you pointed out, we have invested considerably in Liberia and our support for the Sirleaf administration is also in that respect. You can expect that we shall continue to support and even do much more for Liberia.”

The statement said both vice-presidents also spoke on the significance of Liberian youth population, the role of technology in development and the need for greater trade among African countries.