After more than 12 weeks of entertaining events, 2018 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show finally came to an end last night with Miracle Igbokwe walking away with the N45 million prize.

He defeated one of the most controversial housemate, Cee-C to win the ultimate grand prize.

Twenty contestants competed for this year’s edition of the show tagged: ‘#BBNaija Double Wahala’ million prize.

While in the house, Miracle’s goodwill and attitude gathered for him so much support and votes until he clinched the ultimate prize.

He won with over 38 per cent of the entire votes cast. In all, 170 million votes were cast in the 85-day event, with 30 million votes coming in the week leading to the grand finale alone.

The winner went home with a total package of N45million comprising: N25 million cash, N12 million SUV, N4.7 million all-expenses paid vacation, N3.3 million household equipment comprising of electronics and other gadgets.

Miracle was born on February 17, 1995.

He attended the International Aviation College and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria. He also attended Dee Unique International High School.

When he was asked what irritates him most in other people, he said: “People being fake makes me not to trust them.”

As to what he brought into the BB House, he said: “I want to bring confusion among the ladies.”

In his comment at the final event, the General Manager, Marketing and Sales of MultiChoice, Martin Mabutho, said Double Wahala was “served hot.”