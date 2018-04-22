Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia

Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has reinforced the state security with mid-air surveillance on the flash-points as well as border communities where pockets of attacks were recorded in recent times.

The governor disclosed this at the Government House, Lafia when he received in audience the former governor of the state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who led a delegation to sympathise with him over the recurring security challenges being witnessed in some parts of the Southern Zone of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Musa Elayo, and issued to journalists in Lafia, the state capital.

Consequently, the governor sounded a note of warning to any group of people spreading speculations, allegations and outright alarm with regards to the crisis situation to desist from such acts.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment in ensuring the safety of lives and properties of the citizens of the state. He also commiserated with the Nigerian Police, which lost three of its officers recently within the Southern Zone, stressing that he would continue to visit displaced persons camps in order to ensure their wellbeing before they eventually return to their various places of abode.

The governor enjoined people of the state to be their brothers’ keeper and always ensure that they offer help to people who are in total emotional instability.

Al-Makura thanked Senator Adamu for coming to sympathise with him and the entire people of the state over the unfortunate incidents, which took place in the Southern zone of the state recently.

Earlier, Adamu said he came in solidarity with the governor over the unfortunate incident that took place at Agwatashi, when some IDPs were unruly to a constituted authority.

The senator however said he would continue to identify with Al-Makura in his quest to ensure a stable and progressive state for the present and future generations.