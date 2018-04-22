Rafael Nadal produced another clay-court masterclass to beat Bulgarian fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov and reach his 12th Monte Carlo Masters final. The Spaniard, 31, has won 34 straight sets on his favoured surface after a 6-4 6-1 semi-final victory.

Nadal will play Kei Nishikori in the final after the Japanese world number 36 beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev. Victory for Nadal will be a record-extending 11th triumph at the event and keep him at world number one.

Nadal needs to win the Masters 1000 tournament, one of the highest-ranked ATP Tour titles after the Grand Slams, to prevent Roger Federer overtaking him.

And few would back him to lose today’s final after another ruthless display against an opponent expected to push him closer.

Dimitrov pushed him all the way in an hour-long opening set but was unable to maintain the high levels of mental concentration needed to beat Nadal as the Spaniard ran away with the second set.

The 28-year-old Nishikori is yet to win a Masters title in three previous final appearances, including one against Nadal in Madrid four years ago when he led by a set and a break before retiring injured.