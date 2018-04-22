As predicted by many Nigerians, Miracle Igbokwe last night won the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) Double Wahala and walked away with the N45 million prize.

This was after 85 days in the house where his goodwill and attitude gathered for him so much support and votes until he clinched the ultimate prize.

In his comment at the final event, General Manager, Marketing and Sales of MultiChoice, Martin Mabutho, said Double Wahala was “served hot.”

Miracle won with over 38 per cent of the entire votes cast. In all, 170 million votes were cast in the 85-day event, with 30 million votes coming in the week leading to the grand finale alone.

Miracle went home with a total package of N45million comprising:

N25 million cash

N12 million SUV

N4.7 million all-expenses paid vacation

N3.3 million household equipment comprising of electronics and other gadgets.

Miracle was born on February 17, 1995.

He attended the International Aviation College and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria. He also attended from Dee Unique International High School.

When he was asked what irritates him most in other people, he said: “People being fake makes me not to trust them.”

As to what he brought into the BB House, he said: “I want to bring confusion among the ladies.”