As 2019 general election draws near, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission saturday insisted that the investigations on former state governors who decamped from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties to the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) have not stopped.

There has been public outcry against the dilly-dally approach adopted by the federal government in prosecuting former governors who defected from the PDP to the APC.

Also, some investigations by anti-graft agencies have rather targeted mostly opposition members and former governors of the PDP and some APC ex-governors who are opposed to President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 presidential ambition.

Chief among the former governors opposed to Buhari’s 2019 ambition is former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who alongside some former governors have been on the EFCC radar over allegation of corruption and diversion of public funds during their tenure as governors.

The EFCC had last week hinted about extending invitation to Kwankwaso and former governor of Sokoto State, Sen. Aliyu Wammako.

The commission explained that “investigation so far has traced to the personal account of Sen. Wammako of a cash if N1.5 billion deposited by suspected staff of the Sokoto State Government House.”

But speaking to THISDAY on the growing concerns over move by the EFCC to downplay ongoing investigations on former governors who defected to APC, EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren explained that there was no such thing and no plan to stop investigations of former governors who have defected to the APC.

“Is there any person whose investigation or prosecution has stopped on account of decamping from one political party to another?” Uwujaren asked.

He debunked claims that the commission has been slow in bringing former governors who defected to APC to book.

Uwujaren did not respond to questions put across to him on whether EFCC would open investigation on incumbent governors with petitions against them on corruption.