Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha representing Taraba South on the platform of PDP has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service over the influx of armed militia from the Maghreb into the country.

Addressing journalists at Wukari weekend shortly after flagging off the rehabilitation of the 36.5 km Wukari-Ibi road, the Senator insisted that the Immigration boss must take responsibility for the unhindered influx of militiamen from the Maghreb into the country to perpetrate killings.

Speaking against the backdrop of recent revelation by the President that those perpetrating killings across the country are from Libya, Bwacha maintained that the CG must answer questions on how the borders became so porous for people to come in from other countries to kill Nigerians at will.

“How come militia from the Maghreb are penetrating our borders? What is the Comptroller of Immigration doing and how come our borders are so porous and people are coming into the country to kill Nigerians. He must answer these questions,” he said.

The lawmaker, who is the deputy Senate minority leader, noted that the statement made by the President in London that those perpetrating killings in Nigeria are those trained by former President Gaddafi of Libya was a confirmation of his earlier stance that those killing across the country are not the herdsmen that are familiar to Nigerians.

“Now that he has finally gotten the true picture of what is happening in Nigeria today as far as insecurity is concerned, someone must lose his job if the President wants Nigerians to take him serious.

“We take the last statement of the President in the United Kingdom to mean that he has now seen the reality of the time. All other statements he made on the issue in the past were falsehood fed to him by his spin doctors”.

Bwacha said the road rehabilitation project, which is to gulp N1 billion was a collaborative effort by the federal ministry of Works and the ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, which was appropriated for in the 2017 budget. He however disclosed the sum of N1.3 billion has been appropriated in the 2018 budget to commence work on the abandoned Akwana Mobile Police Barack, which he initiated years ago as a House of Representatives in the 5th Assembly.

He said, when completed, the mobile police barracks will help in no small measure to checkmate the security challenges along the Benue/Taraba border which has become a source of serious concern.