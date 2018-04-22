Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, has advised the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to comply with the recommendations of the Southwest leaders of the party in conducting the May 5 primary of the party.

Faparusi, said the recommendations, if strictly followed will stabilise the party and limit post-primary crisis for APC to be able to prosecute the July 14 election with a united house.

The Southwest National Vice Chairman of the party, Chief Pius Akinyelure and other chairmen in the six states of the zone, had held a meeting with the 30 aspirants on Thursday, where they agreed that the authentic delegates’ list must be made available to aspirants before the shadow election.

Part of the recommendations were that, the aspirants should meet and come up with a guideline that will conform with their expectations, that party should be fair to all aspirants and to also display neutrality for the primary to be acceptable to all.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, Faparusi said the zonal leaders had made the job easier for the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led executive by drawing a template that would ease tension in the party.

Faparusi appealed to all aspirants to cooperate with the party leaderships and be vigilant to ensure that all their promises are fulfilled. He said the only way the party can prevent crisis in the party was by ensuring that all the aspirants are given a level-playing field.

Faparusi warned that the party may lose control of members if shady deals were noticed in the conduct of the primary.

“When the primary is free, fair and credible, the party can easily exercise control over the aspirants by persuading them to support the winner.

“But, this may not be an easy task when the party decided to rig in favour of an aspirant. I quite understood that party supremacy is in operation but this can’t be deployed to the detriment of party supporters.

“No party can exist in isolation, it can only exist with the people. That is why it is important for APC to treat its members with respect and dignity. It should refrain from toeing the PDP ruinous path. The moment party members and filled with suspicion and can no longer trust the leadership, then the party is heading for doom”, he said.

Faparusi stated that those who were expecting implosion in the party will be disappointed, predicting that the party will remain united after the primary, provided the right things are done.