More and more support is coming the way of Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, the immediate past governor of Delta State who is gearing up to represent Delta South Senatorial District in the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly.

A group, Ijaw Liberation Movement (ILM) in Ijaw land, one of the three major ethnic groups in Delta South Senatorial District where Senator James Manager, the incumbent senator representing the district, comes from has thrown its full weight behind Dr. Uduaghan.

In an interview recently, the leader of the group, Mr. Peremotebi Simeon expressed his kinsmen’s desire to have Dr. Uduaghan represent them “this time around.”

The leader, who said they were excited having their son Senator James Manager serve out four tenures of 16 years in the senate, however said it was a bittersweet feeling because Ijaw was not the only ethnic group in Delta South.

According to him, “The only dynamic thing is change; where there is no change, the people are not happy. There is no doubt in our minds that it is the turn of another section to represent us. That is fair game.

“I am not saying our brother did not do well, or is not doing well, but I believe a fresh candidate will bring something fresh to the table for our own benefit.

“We had followed Dr. Uduaghan’s painstaking effort to develop our area, nay the whole state, while he was governor of Delta State. We are also aware that he stepped down for our son to continue a few years ago, so he is the most suitable person for the job now.

“Above all, we the Ijaws benefitted so much from his government. He did so much to make life comfortable for us through his development plans then. Now it’s payback time as one good turn deserves another.”

The leader said they were not in the know of any candidate developing interest in the position at the moment aside from the former governor.

“Uduaghan is the only person seeking for the office who has ever told us why he is going there. The reasons are quite important to the Ijaw people and we shall put him there. We shall hold him accountable thereafter.”

From all indications, Dr. Uduaghan seems to be having a smooth sail to the senate. His legacies while ruling as governor of Delta State is paving way for him to continue serving his people as a senator. The Itsekiri-born medical doctor who is yet to declare his intention to contest for the senate seat, has however hinted of his desire to grab the position. Many youths in Delta South, elders as well as the entire Niger Delta believe he has something to offer to the region.