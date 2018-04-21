After venturing into movie production, the actor turned- producer and now director, Mike Ezuruonye, has stated that movie should have at least two elements: entertain and a message for the audience. He made this known when discussing his latest work, “Divorce Not Allowed”, which hit the cinemas from April 13.

The movie centres on issues young couples face in marriage and how their resolution sometimes threaten to shake the foundation of their love. The comedy-drama takes its audience on a hilarious journey through the minds of three married men who sometimes wish life could go back to when they were single and free.

The hilarious movie parades an array of stars such as Bolanle Ninalowo, Iyabo Ojo, Angela Okorie, Eniola Badmus, Mike Ezuruonye, and others.

“There are quite a number of things that makes a movie sell; just a little more that makes a movie great. However, if you ask me based on my experience both as an actor, producer and now director, I would say that a movie must have two things – a message and entertainment value. Our audience are going to the cinemas or watching a DVD because they want to unwind and be entertained. But we must not fail in our responsibility to stir society in the right direction by infusing messages in our entertainment,” Mike said.