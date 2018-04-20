Iye Lamia’ah Aisha Momoh, a former aide to the Edo State governor, is a lawyer who has contentedly abandoned the legal profession for what she does now. In this interview with Mary Ekah, she explained why she chose network marketing over the wig and gown

You are a Princess. Are you from a royal family?

To be a Princess, I think you have to be from a royal family, or is there any other way? Well, my name is Princess Iye Lamia’ah Aisha Momoh. I am the first child of the current Otaru of Auchi Ikelebe (III) the 10th Otaru. I am a qualified Lawyer who has never practised; however I did worked as a Senior Business Change Consultant in the UK for numerous years before I stumbled on what I do now which is Network Marketing.

How was growing up?

I was born in London many years ago. Growing up was good, my father was very strict and still is. Mother was quiet and still is. As my father’s first child, my father taught me how to clean at a very early age and I had to learn how to cook too. My father is a disciplinarian. He is 83 years old now and still doing yoga, which is something he was doing before I was born.

You never practised Law, why then did you read Law at school in the first place?

At the time I wanted to become a lawyer, however, that was overtaken by events.

You are a trained lawyer, what informed your decision to delve into Network Marketing/Wellness business?

I chose the wellness industry because our health is very important and the wellness industry is the biggest industry in the world and second to none. If we do not have health we do not have anything. I’m a Network Marketing professional. I build networks and empower people.

Was there any challenge trying to cross over from your core training to what you are doing today? And is your law certificate relevant to what you are doing right now?

I fell into it. I didn’t even know it was called Network Marketing at the time. I found a product that I felt a lot of people could benefit from. There were some challenges trying to transition, I tried to sign up to become a distributor but the company was not having it because I lived in the UK.

Considering the economic situation in Nigeria and then the lifestyle of Nigerians, do you think Nigerians can be in a state of wellness at any point?

Of course, we can. A lot of people are becoming more aware of healthy eating and making conscious health choices. More people are taking up exercise, we drink more water, we watch what we eat, we have started portion control, eating more vegetables etc. We are getting there. We have discovered that we need to take good care of our body. We are what we eat.

What will you advise Nigerians that desire to be in good health?

I would suggest they take up exercise, exercise is a lifestyle, and watch what they eat.

Tell us about Ardyss International where you were the 1st Ardyss Platinum President outside the United States. What was your experience like?

The experience was brilliant! Good company, but a few hiccups along the way. Ardyss International is the manufacturers of Body Magic. While on holiday in America, some ladies gave me a business presentation, I was interested in the products, but the company was not ready to expand beyond the shores of America at that time, so they refused to let me do the business in the UK. They said no to me every day (except Sundays) for four and half months. When they finally agreed, I went to work, I grew a team, then my team and I expanded to over 14 countries. We were over 35,000 people on the team. Within seven months, I had risen to the topmost position and helped several others do the same. We broke a lot of records. We were making between $2 million and $4 million for the company monthly until they stopped paying some of my team members in Nigeria and refused to give us a warehouse there. I was still living in the UK at the time, but my business partners in Nigeria were paying too much for the delivery of their products and we had proven ourselves, our results spoke. I understand that every new business may start with a few teething problems, but we cannot make that much money for a company just for them to turn round and say Nigeria is not safe enough for a warehouse and at the same time, some people on my Nigerian team, were not getting paid based on the flimsy excuse that they did not fill their forms properly. I asked my team members to fill in the forms again and send to me, I collated the forms, went through them, and resent to corporate office on five different occasions but all to no avail. After a while I resigned and never went back. People cannot work and not get paid. Network marketing is a way of empowering people. Start-up fees are low; if you find a good company and work the business properly the sky is your limit. People would call crying telling me of how they were not able to pay school fees or pay their mortgages or feed and how they could not afford to move postcodes and travel in style, they would pray for me and bless me. It was a very humbling experience. The Network Marketing industry has helped so many people from zero to hero. From broke as hell to living well. So how on earth could I justify standing on stage in front of thousands of people and asking them to join a company, when I wasn’t sure whether they would get paid? Right now I am marketing HempWorx CBD Oil.

What is HempWorx CBD Oil all about? Is it a drug or supplement?

The CBD, Hemp or Cannabis Oil industry is growing at a very fast rate. People are taking the plunge and experiencing the benefits of this oil in their everyday life. The Hempworx CBD Oil is the purest form of CBD, our CBD products utilise the full spectrum Cannabis plant mixed with Hemp Seed oil. Not all hemp is created equal. Our CBD Oil is made from Non-GMO, Pesticide free, CO2 Extracted Hemp Oil

How does it work? How effective is this oil and what exactly does it cure?

CBD or cannabinoid is the main active compound in hemp, and unlike THC, it is not psychoactive, so it doesn’t make people high. Inside the human body there’s the endocannabinoid system, with receptors spread throughout the brain and body.

In our experience, a full spectrum plant gives the Endocannabinoid system (ECS) the full cannabinoid profile of CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN, in order to substantiate the health claims. We have over 120 cannabinoids in our CBD formulas which perfectly inhibits the CB2 receptors in the body. We make no medical claims however; there are over 23,000 studies that show the benefits of medical cannabis for a variety of diseases and health conditions. It’s backed by an enormous body of scientific research, enthusiastic public opinion, and more progressive cannabis laws, which is giving cannabis the reputation it deserves as a ground-breaking health solution. The various testimonials are coming in thick and fast. Every day we witness various ailments that have been addressed by our oil. Also the big guns, CNN, Forbes, BBC, CBS news, FOX news, Daily Mail, various doctors like CNN’s medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Dr. Hicks, various Oncologists and everyday people are endorsing the CBD oil because it works. ”Health they say is wealth; I say good health is priceless.”

Can you share a personal experience on the use of this particular Supplement?

I started using the Hempworx CBD oil in November 2017 for pain to the sole of my left foot (plantar Fasciitis) an injury sustained while exercising. After two days of using the Hempworx CBD oil, the pain on the sole of my foot disappeared and three days later, I noticed that my sleeping disorder had also gone. At first I couldn’t believe it, so I waited a few more days before telling anybody. Nothing changed, I could go to bed, fall asleep, even if I wake up at night and get up, I could go back to bed, fall asleep and wake up feeling refreshed in the morning. This to me is a game changer, it’s huge!

I had been suffering from insomnia for over 30 years. I have to be drugged to the hilt to get the quality of sleep I experience now. I have seen so many doctors for this problem and taken so many tablets/pills, different levels of valium, Restoril, (Temazepam) Mogadon, Nytol I & II, Kalms, tylenol pm, Rozerem, (I can’t remember all) hot baths, warm soya milk, counting sheep. I tried almost everything just to get a good night’s sleep. The tablets might give me temporary relief, but when my system gets used to them, they stop working and I will have to get something stronger. A side effect of taking the various tablets was, waking up tired and groggy in the mornings. I tried to avoid attending morning meetings on those days because I would not be able to concentrate or contribute anything meaningful. By afternoon the pills would have worn off and I would be back to normal. That was my reality.

There is a thin line between Insomnia and insanity. Sleep is essential for all human beings. Lack of it may almost drive one mad, it makes people miserable, irritable, forgetful, foul tempered, forever exhausted but unable to sleep and in some cases it may lead to depression, anxiety and high blood pressure.

Now, the difference is like night and day, I am calm, happy, can think straight and function properly. So I am on a mission to help other people trapped in a false sense of reality suffering from chronic pain, cancer, autism, insomnia, stroke, migraines, bipolar, ADHD, diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol, Parkinson and others. I make no medical claims but stand on the testimonials of various people including myself who have tried the oil and benefitted from it.

Is it available in Nigeria?

Yes, it is available in Nigeria

Are there no risks of getting addicted or some kind of side effects for users?

No risks of getting addicted and no side effects. It only has 0.03 per cent THC which is the legal limit. THC is the content in Marijuana that gives the psychoactive effect. Our CBD oil doesn’t do that.

You were once the Senior Special Assistant to Edo State Governor on Millennium Development Goals. Tell us about your experience then?

It was very different from working in the UK, that’s for sure. That’s the only job I have had in Nigeria. It was a very humbling experience.