Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on April 24 arraign former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, over alleged laundering of N5,776,552,396 meant for the Subsidy Re-Investment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P).

The commission stated that the former governor would be arraigned before Justice Babagana Ashgar of the Federal High Court in Katsina on a 26-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering.

A statement issued yesterday by the media officer of the commission in the Kano zonal office, Idris Nadabo, said Shema would be charged alongside one Idris Kwado who is presently on the run.

The statement alleged that the duo connived in laundering of the sum of N5, 776,552,396 which was allegedly taken from the account of Katsina State SURE-P.

One of the charges against the former governor read that “You, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, while being the Governor of Katsina State on or about February 17, 2014, in Katsina, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did indirectly control the sum of N5, 776,552,396 withdrawn from Katsina State SURE-P with account No.5030053838 domiciled at Fidelity Bank, Katsina branch, meant for peace education, advocacy and mediation programme which money you ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to wit; fraud and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15(2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 15(3) of the same Act.”

The former governor is already facing criminal prosecution before the Katsina State High Court where he was alleged to have diverted the sum of over N11 billion from the coffers of the state while he was the governor.

Other parties in the suit are former state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Sani Hamisu Makana; former Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Lawai Rufai, and former state Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Alhaji Ibrahim Lawal Dankaba.