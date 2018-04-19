Group, Church, Strengthen Relations Between Nigeria, Israel

Sunday Okobi

Trinity House in conjunction with I Stand With Israel and Olive Tree Foundation in Norway, yesterday pledged to strengthen religious and socio-cultural ties between Nigeria and Israel through positive advocacy, enlightenment and partnerships.

The pledge was made yesterday at a press briefing to usher in Israel’s 70th anniversary celebration taking place on May 14 in Lagos, as the National Coordinator of I Stand With Israel, Pastor Rex Ajenifuja, recalled that Nigeria shares a lot with Israel in terms of religion, social and economy, adding that Nigeria had much to learn from the Jewish nation in terms of technology, exchange programmes and other beneficial endeavours.

According to him, “As a recognition of the significance of the nation of Israel in God’s scheme of things, I Stand With Israel Nigeria in conjunction with Trinity House will be holding a ‘Celebrating Israel at 70’ special service on May 20, 2018, in Lagos. This is part of a series of events to commemorate the occasion.

“The vision of I Stand With Israel is to strengthen the ties between Nigerians and Israel in every endeavour that is beneficial to both nations and to bring together Christians in Nigeria in support of Israel and its shared Judeo-Christian heritage and values.

“I Stand With Israel Nigeria aims to provide a national association through which every pro-Israel church, organisation, ministry or individual in Nigeria can speak and act with one voice in support of Israel in matters related to biblical issues.”

The Church Administrator, Pastor Niyi Famuyide, who spoke in same vein, noted that both countries share a lot in common, adding that Israel, besides being the originating point of the Christian faith, has much to offer Nigeria in terms of technological advancement, medicine, tourism among others.

In her remarks, the Executive Director of Olive Tree Foundation, Mrs. Britt Lode, Nigeria remains a strategic partner of Israel in various endeavours, noting that: “Our mission is to create a spiritual connection and partnership between Christians in Nigeria and the nation of Israel.”

She said today also mark a significant milestone in the nationhood of Israel, adding that the Jewish people are beginning to wake up. “It wasn’t easy for Christians to direct their love towards the Jews in those days, but today, we can direct our love and close tie to the people of Israel, and they understand that people also love them which is significant historically,” Lode added.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of a book, ‘Light from Zion’, by Lode, where 12 Israeli Rabbis revealed secrets to the Christian population in the world in fulfillment of Zechariah 8 verse 23.

Lode said: “Israel was reborn 70 years ago for the third time in history, which proves to all Christians that God is not sleeping. He is awake and working in accordance with His prophecies. What has happened in Israel in that 70 years is amazing as a tiny nation that just came out of the holocaust with a lot of challenges, beating all odds to remain one of strongest countries in the world. This is simply the handiwork of God because this cannot be explained conventionally…it is a miracle!”