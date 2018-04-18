Two PDP House Members Defect to APGA

James Emejo in Abuja

The gale of defection in the House of Representatives continued yesterday as two members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday announced their defection to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

They are Hon. Ben Nwankwo, representing Constituency, Orumba North/South federal constituency of Anambra State and Hon. Anayo Nnebe, representing Awka North/South federal constituency also from the state.

In their separate letters to the Speaker of the House, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, both defectors cited the factionalisation and several litigation within the PDP as their reasons for abandoning the party.

But House Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema (PDP, Anambra), raised a point of order, drawing the attention of the green chamber to the fact that there is currently no factionalisation within the party as claimed by Nnwankwo and Nnebe.

He said the PDP was not complaining over their defection but cautioned that they should not create any sense of faction which do not exist.

He said: “We don’t have any crisis of faction in PDP. We are not complaining but don’t create a sense of faction in the party.”