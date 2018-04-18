Niger State School of Nursing Gets Full Accreditation

Laleye Dipo in Minna

42 years after its establishment, the Niger State School of Nursing, Bida has now been given full accreditation by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

As a result, the school will now be in position to admit at least 150 students at the same time and run Higher National Diploma programmes.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Mustapha Jibril told journalists in Minna on Monday that the full accreditation status given to the school was as a result of the massive injection of funds into the rehabilitation of the institution by the current administration in the state.

Jibril, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Abubakar Maku Sidi said: “All these while that it was partial accreditation for the school, the school was able to admit only 50 students, but now with full accreditation, we can admit at least 150 students.”

He said the full accreditation status has also placed the institution on the international website for such schools; a development that has given it global recognition.

Jibril disclosed that the state government spent over N400 million to upgrade facilities in the school, in addition to purchasing a vehicle that would move staff and student for their practical assignments.

In addition, he said 25 tutors had been engaged while the school now has an ICT department and e-library. The commissioner said the School of Midwifery in Minna had also received attention making it receive approval to run special programmes for students from across the country.

Commenting on the School of Nursing Science in Kontagora, he said the government had set aside N187 million for the provision of facilities in the institution and thanked the Emir of Kontagora who donated land for the construction of the school.