Dangote Hailed over Longest Concrete Road Project in Nigeria

Jonathan Eze

As Nigeria’s longest rigid pavement road project inches closer to completion, Motorists travelling from Northern part to the South said the road has started supporting vehicular movements across the regions.

The Obajana- Kabba road in Kogi State is said to be the longest concrete road project in Nigeria currently. It’s one of the country’s roads that link the North and the South.

A notable businessman from the North, Mr. Ibrahim Dantsoho and other motorists commended the president of the Dangote Group Aliko Dangote, and described the project as a big relief, saying it has already eased travelling and connectivity across the regions.

Managing Director of AG-Dangote Construction Company Mr. Ashif Juma said the project will be completed as planned and Nigerians would yearn for more of such road when they see the difference with bituminous road

Juma said so far 33km earthwork and 22KM concrete pavement have been accomplished adding that every care is being taken to ensure that Nigeria has a most durable road in Nigeria.

He assured: “We will deliver the project by December this year. All hands are on deck”

He urged Nigerian governments at all levels to switch over to construction of concrete road instead of asphalt as it is far superior, durable and cheaper, as it does not require frequent maintenance.

A human right activist and consultant, Mr. Abdullahi A. Umar, who said he normally travels through Okene in Kogi State, said he now uses the Obajana-Kabba road.

He called on other companies to emulate the Dangote Group.

Most of the motorists who spoke hailed Dangote and urged governments at all levels to the partner Dangote Group in road construction.

They called for a timely completion of the project, saying it would make transportation and businesses across the two regions easier.

A statement from the Corporate Communications Department of the Dangote Group said: “Concrete road last longer than asphalt roads and do not have potholes. It does not require frequent maintenance as asphalt roads. It saves fuel for motorists and protects tyres from wear and tears.”

The statement said it is part of the Group’s determination to support government and Nigerians in order to grow the economy and facilitate ease of doing business.

It added that the Obajana-Kabba rigid pavement road project is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) of the Dangote Group Plc.

Worried by the huge sum of money used in road repairs, President of the Dangote Group Aliko Dangote had said plans were afoot to revolutionise Nigerian roads with concrete, stressing that resources used in road repairs and maintenance would be channeled to other more important needs of the nation.

“We are going to be building concrete roads in the country so that anytime we build a road, we do not have to go back to repair after the third raining season, but move on and use the resources to address other pressing needs of Nigeria,” Dangote said.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS), the Dangote Group had earlier commissioned the 26 km Itori-Ibese Concrete Road.

At the inauguration, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, had noted that the stride by the Dangote Group demonstrated the unwavering commitments of an indigenous investor towards the industrialisation of Nigeria.