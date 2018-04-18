Court Dismisses Suit Against Ondo APC Acting Chairman

James Sowole in Akure

The Federal High Court Akure, Ondo State on Tuesday dismissed a suit filed by two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State, Mr. Gboyega Adedipe and Desmond Ademola challenging the suspension of Mr. Isaacs Kekemeke as the Chairman of the party in the state.

The court held that the appointment of Mr. Ade Adetimehin, as the state acting chairman was in order.

The court in the judgment declared that the two plaintiffs, lacked locus standi to institute the case, as only Kekemeke had power to challenge his suspension in court provided he had exhausted internal mechanism of dispute resolution contained in the APC Constitution.

Justice F.A. Olubanjo ruled that the decision of an investigative panel that indicted Kekemeke and the party’s state executive meeting held in June 2017 where he was suspended remained valid and should have been challenged internally by the plaintiffs rather than resorting to a court’s action.

Reacting to the verdict, the plaintiffs’ counsel, Mr. Olugboyero Akinola, said his clients would file a stay of execution and appeal against the judgement at the court of appeal immediately.

He noted that the judge refused to rule on the substantive suit that would have dealt with the issue at hand, thus his client would not accept the judgement.

Also reacting, counsel to the defendants, Mr. Femi Emodamori, said the judgement reflected the true position of the APC Constitution, Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Emodamori expressed satisfaction with the decision of the court to uphold preliminary objections against the suit.