I  Won’t Step Down for Fayemi, Ex-Governor Oni Insists

• Amosun’s aide joins Ekiti guber race

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, has urged the people of the state to discountenance the rumour milling round that he has stepped down for the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in the ongoing tussle for the July 14 governorship race.

The former National Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives

Congress (APC) added that he had bought the Expression of Interest and nomination form at the party’s headquarters yesterday in Abuja, where he was given the best reception among the 24 aspirants who visited the national headquarters for the same purpose.

While Oni had declared interest for the governorship seat since 2017, Fayemi formally expressed intention for the seat last Saturday in a grand rally held in Ado Ekiti, the capital city.

Oni, who spoke with journalists in Ado Ekiti, described the rumour as the handiwork of his detractors, whom he alleged of contriving intrigues to put him at the disadvantage in the May 5 primaries.

The former governor, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Media,

Steve Alabi, said: “This was the handiwork of my enemies. They knew I am the man to beat, so they are rattled and bent on distracting and probably destroy my chances.

“They even went to the extent that a former governor like me personally tore Fayemi’s posters before going out to deceive the people that I have stepped down, step down for who? And Why?

“Let me say clearly that I am in the race and nothing will make me back out or step down from a race where I remain the best for APC.”

Meanwhile, a Special Assistant to the Ogun State Governor, Hon. Muyiwa Coker, has promised to reenact the economic policies adopted by Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State which increased revenue generation to liberate the state from humongous debt burden if elected the governor of Ekiti State.

He said: “I made up my mind as far back as 2015 to do all I can to help the party and the state. I have been in the fore front of covering the nakedness of the party at a time no one was there for the party in the state. It is now time to move the state forward.”

Coker, a chartered accountant and stock broker, stated that he would provide the missing link in governance and set the state free from the huge debt burden plaguing it.

“We only need to think out of the box. We need leaders who have the knowledge to manage resources. That is what I am bringing into government. I am an accountant and a trained stock exchange trader. I work with Amosun as a Special Assistant. I have been part of the team making things happen in Ogun State.

“I have a template I developed that is already working in the state. We only need to replicate it here in Ekiti State. Take for instance, the huge debt of Ekiti State, we can spread it and restructure the money.

“As a trained stock exchange trader, there are a lot of instruments that we can play with to offset our debt that will benefit the state in the long run. There is need to restructure the finances of the state for it to become attractive to investors. It is my field; I know what to do and I am requesting for the necessary support to get there,” he said.