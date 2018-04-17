Aiteo Takes over Nembe City FC Sponsorship

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), oil exploration company and the lead sponsor of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Aiteo, has undertake to sponsor Nembe City FC playing in the Nigeria Nationwide 1 league.

It was learnt that part of the special concession the company reached with the Nembe community in Bayelsa State include renaming of the team as Aiteo-Nembe City FC.

Other agreement reached with the community include; purchase of a Coaster bus for the team, depositing a lump sum in the team’s bank account to register it for the Nationwide League.

The oil giant is also to pay the players and coaching crew as well as provide Aiteo branded jersey (two sets for both home and away) and other accessories to the club.

Since Aiteo made in-road to football sponsorship, the company has taken over the CAF Awards, the sponsorship of the Nigeria’s oldest football competition, the Aiteo Federation Cup, payment of the Super Eagles coaches as well as becoming the lead sponsor of the NFF.