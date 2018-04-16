Osinbajo Sues for Unity of Churches in Nigeria

By Daji Sani in Yola



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on Christians to pray for Christians leaders occupying higher position in authorities, adding that no leader recorded in the Bible was able to succeed on his own without the unity and prayers of the church.

The vice president disclosed this at the 50th birthday celebration of Senator Binta Masi Garba popularly known as the Queen of the Red Carpet held at the weekend at the International Praise Church (IPC) Yola, Adamawa State, noting that the united prayer of the churches in the country will do more exploit in the progress and development of Nigeria.

He further explained that the country is making progress, but needs the prayers of the church to achieve more development and better things in the future.

Osinbajo said having Christians in higher authorities was not enough but the church needed to be united to stand with them like the times of David, Joseph, Daniel and many others mentioned in the Bible who wouldn’t have any milestones without the prayers and unity of the church.

However, the vice president described the celebrant as a woman with many virtues worthy of emulation as he congratulate and pray for her to see many years in the future.

Prominent among those who graced the occasion were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Minister of Transportation, Chibuke Amaechi; members of the National Assembly, Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Martins Babale; representatives of state chapter of thew Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), bishops and pastors.

However, Senator Garba had last Saturday donated a brand new Volkswagen car, N500,000 and food stuff to the state government orphanage home and daycare as gift to commemorate her 50th birthday celebration.

Garba, representing Adamawa Northern senatorial zone in the Senate, said the donation is to support the health needs of the orphans, whose parental care and love were dashed by unfortunate circumstances.

She added that her office has concluded plans to provide similar supports to 500 internally displaced children expected to be repatriated from Cameroon soon.

“My doors are open to provide any form of assistance to people especially orphans and the vulnerable in the society.

“There is something uniquely endowed by God in these children, so one day, the story would tell itself,” the senator noted.

The lawmaker stressed that she cherished to support motherless homes, noting that her doors are open for consultations in order to improve the plight of the orphans and vulnerable in the society.

Receiving the items, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Women Affairs, Maisaratu Bello, thanked the lawmaker for identifying with plight of the orphans in the state.

Bello urged politicians, governments and good-spirited individuals to emulate the Garba by keying into philanthropy and humanitarian supports to better the lots of the needy in the society.

The Matron of the orphanagehome, Fatima Abubakar, disclosed that the orphanage is receiving not less than five to 10 motherless children either abandoned in cemeteries or drainages in the state

Meanwhile, the lawmaker at the thanksgiving prayers in her honour in Mubi, distributed empowerment equipment to 1,000 widows in her district.

She further urged the widows to make good use of the items in order to provide means of livelihood to their children.