Fawaz Wins Scholarship at Greensprings /Kanu Football Camp

Abbey Fawaz, 11, a student of Jubilee Model School, Surulere; Lagos was named winner of the scholarship prize of the 7th Greensprings/Kanu Football Camp at the weekend.

Fawaz who was selected based on his skills, conduct and discipline during the four-day camping was extremely astonished and overwhelmed with mixed emotions when his name was announced by Dolapo Fatoki, the Deputy Head of Greensprings School.

The training exercise which was handled by a team of coaches from English Premier League’s West Bromwich Albion Football Club and Dutch Football Association, supported by coaches from the Lagos State Football Association, is part of Greensprings School’s strategy to equip children with the necessary skills required to become outstanding professional footballers.

The educational scholarship will afford Fawaz the opportunity to receive quality and well-rounded education at Greensprings School.

According to Oluranti Bankole, the Head of Admissions, Greensprings School, the annual football camp helps to mould future leaders in sports and education. “We got a new scholar from this year’s camp and he is a new addition to our family of outstanding football scholars. We hope that through this platform, they receive quality education which is fundamental to the development of their soccer skills and all round potential.”

“The platform Greensprings presents, will expose them to so many opportunities and competitions both locally and internationally which will further help them develop into confident individuals and worthy role models. What we found out with the scholars is that, having the right educational foundation and an enabling environment will help them maximize their potentials, as it provides them a rare opportunity to add value sporting world in general.

Fawaz joined eight other previous recipients of the scholarship award, some of which have gone on to represent Nigeria at the various youth levels.

Also speaking about the scholars, Bankole mentioned that they are like one big family who always looked out for one another, they have made good use of the opportunities the scholarship presents and not take it for granted.

In the words of Dotun Coker, Chairman Technical Committee of the Lagos State Football Association (LSFA), “Greensprings has continued to add value to lives of Nigerian youths with the yearly scholarship.

” On behalf of the chairman of LSFA and Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Oluseyi Akinwunmi, we commend the management of Greensprings School for impacting positively on our grassroots players and transforming their lives.”.

Over 220 participants from various parts of the country took part in this year’s camp while former Super Eagles Captain Nwankwo Kanu also took time out to tutor and inspire the students during the camping period.