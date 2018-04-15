US-based Nigerian journalist, Bukola Oriola, Re-appointed US Council Member

There is a common saying that if the system is working well, there is no need to change it.

And this notable line has just played out in the news of the reappointment of recognisable US-based Nigerian journalist, Bukola Oriola, as a member of the United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking by President Donald Trump.

The celebrated female rights advocate first got appointed into the council by President Barack Obama in 2015. So she had previously served for two years on the council and acquitted herself creditably before the latest renewal of her mandate on the influential council.

Oriola, former Education reporter with the defunct National Interest and New Age Newspapers was appointed along with seven others for a two-year term according to a White House statement from the office of the Press Secretary.

“I’m excited about the re-appointment which is an opportunity to continue the advocacy against human trafficking,” Oriola said.

The Minnesota-based journalist is a survivor of labor trafficking whose gripping travails with the perpetrator of the ill has continued to draw emotions and fuelled her passion to fight to emphasise its danger to humanity and society as a whole.

She is therefore committed to helping others by sharing her story, and offering practical solutions to service providers, clinics, community members, and law enforcement agencies on how to help victims of human trafficking.

Oriola studied Mass Communication at The Polytechnic, Ibadan and was a recipient of the Cadbury National Award for Education Reporters in 2005. She is also a fellow of the International Institute for Journalism, Germany.

She is the founder of The Enitan Story, a nonprofit organization with a mission to advocate for victims and empowers survivors of human trafficking and domestic abuse.

The astute development enthusiast is also an author and has some captivating books to her credit. Amongst her literary efforts are “Imprisoned: The Travails of a Trafficked Victim” and “A Living Label: An Inspirational Memoir and Guide”.