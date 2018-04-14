VDT Raises Hope for Female Technologists

Leading Broadband Communications Service Provider, VDT Communication has reiterated its commitment to the development of Information Communication Technology, ICT, in the country especially with regards to female involvement.

Sponsoring this year’s International Girls in ICT Day, the company stated that it would continue to support the initiative in Nigeria as it had proved effective in bridging gender gap in ICT.

While reacting to Linkedln 2016 Global Talent Trends Report which revealed that only 30% of technology industry workforce are women, Chief Executive Officer of the company, Abiodun Omoniyi said that the company had backed the initiative consistently for three years, adding that motivating girls from their younger age would spur the realisation of the programme’s objectives.

The initiative is an idea of International Telecommunication Union, ITU geared towards sensitising young girls and encouraging them to pursue a career in ICT.

“The programme opens up a world of opportunities to young girls as a result of information that will be provided by various female ICT professional speakers whom they can easily identify with as role models and expand their career choices.

“On our part, we will expose the young girls to the various services offered by a broadband company such as Digital Lease Circuit, Corporate Internet, Metro Wireless, Metro Fiber, ATM Solutions, Wi-Fi Hotspot and 4G LTE Advanced Retail Internet service,” Omoniyi said.

He added that the initiative was part of the company’s social responsibility goals to promote the industry as a whole.

The company is also a traditional sponsor of IPV6 Workshop organised yearly by ATCON, Digital Africa Conference and Exhibition as well as God’s Children Great Talent among several others.

Also to address participants at the 2018 edition of the programme is the firm’s General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Mrs. Abimbola Ikumariegbe who will take the girls on the career path in ICT, learning from her experiences.

The event is organised by the publisher of E-Business Life magazine and this year’s edition is expected to hold on 27th of April.