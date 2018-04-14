The Importance of Hormones in Your Body

The human body is made up of very complex network of vessel, capillaries and other necessary component structures that interact and communicate with the brain, to ensure normal functioning of the body. One of the very important component of the body are hormones which are produced in glands situated in various areas of your body. There are multiple glands throughout the body, and each gland produces specific hormones designed to carry out certain functions.

Hormones are special chemical messengers in the body that are created in the endocrine glands. These messengers control most major bodily functions, from simple basic needs like hunger to complex systems like reproduction, and even the emotions and mood. When you have a clear understanding of the major hormones and what they do will help patients take control of their health.

They are actually seen as tiny chemical messengers located inside of your body. They are unable to be seen with the human eye and travel throughout the internal superhighway , the bloodstream – into all of your body’s organs and tissues. Different hormones perform specific roles inside of your body. Some of these hormones work quickly to start or stop a process, and some will continually work over the course of a long period of time to perform their necessary jobs. Some of these jobs include the body’s growth and development, metabolism (or production of energy), sexual function and reproduction.

Hormones in your body determine your growth, weight, physique, mood, behavior, digestion, fertility, overall health, almost everything.The endocrine system

The endocrine glands are a highly specialized group of cells responsible for making hormones. These glands are located throughout your entire body. Each gland plays a specific role in the production of a particular hormone or group of hormones needed to carry out the necessary duties required by your body to help the body remain in a state of homeostasis. or continual balance. The body requires a continual state of balance in order to function at its maximum level of efficiency. If, for any reason, your body is ever found to be outside of homeostatic balance, there could be significant negative results if the body is not repaired within a certain period of time.

When a person is exposed to cold weather for an extended period of time, the body’s internal temperature begins to fall. The body’s temperature must remain within a certain range in order for the continual balance of homeostasis to occur and ensure all organs and systems are functioning properly. In order to remain in homeostatic balance, certain hormones are sent to specific cells and tissues to trigger a sensation which generates heat within the body and causes you to experience things such as shivering and the chattering of your teeth. These indications remind you that it is time to find a warmer location so your body may begin working to restore its internal temperature back to the range needed for proper body functions to occur. If the body temperature continues to fall, and you are unable to find a way to generate the heat required to reverse this problem, organs and systems will slowly begin to fail.

When they are in proper balance, hormones help the body thrive, but small problems with hormones can cause serious and life-altering symptoms. If you have concerns about any of your hormones, talk to a qualified endocrinologist.

Hormones are created by glands, which are part of the endocrine system. The main hormone-producing glands are: