Schalke, Dortmund Ignite Revierderby on StarTimes this Weekend 

With the crowning of Bayern Munich as champions last weekend in Augsburg, live Bundesliga action resumes this weekend on StarTimes Nigeria, with a mouthwatering derby clash between Schalke and Dortmund on Sunday by 5:30 PM African Time on StarTimes (Channel 254 and 245).

Dortmund and Schalke treated the world to one of the greatest matches in Bundesliga history when the Royal Blues completed one of sport’s greatest ever comebacks after being 4-0 down at half-time at the Signal Iduna Park.

The arch-rivals meet for another Revierderby at the Veltins-Arena with the winner having one hand on second place.

The numbers from the reverse fixtures held last November are formidable, the emotions produced among players and fans both frenzied and fraught with fear, depending on which set of colours you identified with.

And the stakes are very high. They may only be playing to finish second, but you can bet both of these teams will battle to the bitter end in order to achieve that runners-up spot at each other’s expense.

Schalke hold a one-point advantage, so know the significance of what a win would do for them. Indeed, a fifth consecutive draw between these sides would suffice to keep Domenico Tedesco’s charges ahead.

Facing the team with the second best defensive record in this season’s Bundesliga, Dortmund can counter that by pulling out their Marco Reus card, the 28-year-old is always a threat in this fixture, having scored six times in 12 Revierderbies.

Dortmund will be banking on Belgian striker; Mtchy Batshuayi to score the goals which they hope will lift them to victory against their eternal rivals.

In other games holding today, and which StarTimes will show live to its customer , Leverkusen host Eintracht Frankfurt, Hertha Berlin confront Cologne, Hoffenheim tackle Hamburg, Stuttgart entertain Hannover while champions , Bayern Munuich will have the opportunity to present the Bundesliga crown to the fans when they host Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Allianz Arena.

