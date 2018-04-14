Over 2000 Edo teachers to commence teaching with ICT tools from April 23

Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Basic Education and Acting Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, has said that teachers in selected public schools in Benin metropolis will commence teaching with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools from April 23, 2018.

Oviawe disclosed this to journalists during the training of teachers at the Samuel Ogbemudia College in Benin City, Edo State capital.

She noted that some of the gadgets to be deployed are computer tablets and smartphones fully loaded with up-to-date curriculum and other softwares that enhance learning outcomes.

According to her, “At the end of the two-week training programme for the teachers in the use of ICT devices for teaching, they will be prepared to commence teaching with tools from April 23, 2018.”

She said the teachers are being trained on the use of ICT and modern classroom management techniques, noting, “The two weeks training which will end on April 19, is the pilot phase. Over 2000 teachers from selected schools are prepared to kick-start the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (BEST) programme.”

Dr. Oviawe added that the training on how to use ICT tools for teaching at the basic level of education is part of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s initiatives to reposition the basic education sub-sector.

Participants in the training programme include headmasters and headmistresses drawn from 300 schools, in the basic education sector across the state.

According to Dr. Oviawe, “The teachers are being trained on how to use ICT devices which are loaded with lesson plans prepared in line with the national curriculum and scheme of work for the state. Each participant in the training will be given ICT devices which they will use for teaching in their various schools.”

Some of the teachers who spoke to journalists during the training said they were impressed with the new teaching method, noting that it would improve their teaching skills and learning outcomes.