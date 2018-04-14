Fashion Outfit Launches Digital Platform  



A fashion outfit, Visible Proof, said it had concluded arrangement to launch its digital platform in order to boost the identity of Nigerian-made design in the global market.

This is coming as the federal government is intensifying efforts to promote made-in-Nigeria products and diversify the economy.

The Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Rebecca Ebong lamented that Nigerians boast of a lot of foreign-made designs, thus preventing creativity and ridiculing the country.

She said that the firm, a male clothing brand which specialises in developing formal and casual outfits on a bespoke or ready-to-wear basis was determined to raise the profile of the Nigerian fashion industry, hence, the new move.

Reiterating that the Nigerian fashion industry had a strong potential to diversify the economy and become its major driver, she noted that challenges confronting the sector must be urgently attended to. She identified some of the challenges as lack of resource materials for the production of local textiles and fabric, lack of research and development base to help designers ensure standardisation and uniqueness of their products to better compete in the international market, lack of good retail culture with marketers as well as other environmental hindrances such as insecurity, epileptic power supply and others.

Speaking more on her design, she said, “The brand was developed based on the founder’s regard for fashion in a person’s identity. The name means ‘the physical representation of a person is the introduction of such a person to the world as we mostly first interact through sight before our words’. Such is why we are focused on producing unique outfits that would announce customer’s’ value to the world.

“Going forward, we intend to work with experts to develop a digital platform that can streamline our bespoke operations to enable us to execute customised orders on a large scale and attract international market. We will launch a clothing line for casual wears still bound to our value point of uniqueness like the Zara business model of producing frequently but in smaller quantities to avoid any uniform incidents,” she said.