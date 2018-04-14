David Jhay: Don Jazzy’s My Biggest Inspiration

MY STORY

David Jhay is an embodiment of musical genius and excellence. The young talented act is a song writer, music producer, recording and performing artiste and a sound engineer. Recently signed to the management of Redrun Entertainment, he talks about his music, influences, starting out and a lot more

What is your kind of music and when did you start your journey?

Music has always been with me from childhood and I grew up listening to Brian McKnight, Boys II men, All4one, Celine Dion, Cece Winans, R Kelly. I believe these influences laid a foundation in me that gave birth to the journey that started in 2005.

Who are your musical influences and role models?

They are Deitrick Haddon, John Legend, Brian McKnight, Cobhams Asuquo, and Don Jazzy. Don Jazzy is my biggest inspiration. Never met him before, but his impact and skills drive me a lot. MoHits broke up and within a year he made three fresh super stars. That is amazing to me and it gives me confidence that nothing is impossible for me as a producer and artist. He’s also an accomplished entrepreneur. It would be a great pleasure to work with him.

What’s exceptional about you?

My approach to music is quite unusual and what drives me is my vision to use music as a tool for positively impacting on the society, through creative approach and sweet melodies.

Tell us about growing up and your childhood dreams?

I’m from a Christian family of six children, four boys and two girls and I’m the 5th child. I was born and raised in Lagos. I had my Primary and secondary education in Agege and tertiary education at LASPOTECH. I studied Mass Communication. As a child, all I wanted was to be successful. I didn’t know how it would happen or what my career would be but I always had the mindset of a winner.