Vine Health Nigeria Launch for April 14

The organisers of the highly successful Vine Health event that was held in UK in 2017 are launching Vine Health Nigeria. Set to take place on Saturday, April 14 at Clear Essence California Spa and Resort, it promises to be the most extraordinary ever. The event hosted by Dr. Monica Alabi will feature Nollywood celebrity and fitness enthusiast, Enyinna Nwigwe along with his sister, Ihuoma Nwigwe, a certified instructor.

The dynamic duo are schedule to give a sibling fitness routine at the event. Other partners include a team of health and medical professionals, insurance, healthy nutrition companies, wellness, clinics, physiotherapy to name a few.

Enyinna Nwigwe, who has always been committed to raising awareness for the need to live a healthier life, said: “We couldn’t possibly preach the message of all round wellness enough, so we must all be involved in this, sensitization is key and the reason I am lending my voice to Vine Health’s wellness campaign. Health is Wealth. I shall be joining wellness professionals and other enthusiasts in the areas of food, physiotherapy, mental health and fitness to bring attention to healthy living, especially as it concerns our hearts and mind.”

Ihuoma Nwigwe said she is excited to partner with Vine Health Lagos, noting that preventive measures as it pertains to health is very key, and this is the clear message that Vine Health is bringing to Nigeria. “The single best thing you can do to start a new journey towards feeling and looking healthy is making a commitment with yourself”, she added.

The Vine Health event taking place in Lagos will be the second of its kind this year; this follows Vine Health UK which was held in February. It is going to bring health into the social space and connect health facilities and corporations that support the health message directly with the public. The main message and theme is to highlight the importance of prevention of disease by improving the quality of medical services and messages to the public. Details on registration for the event can be found on iconciergehub.com/events.

Dr. Monica Simi Alabi (MBBS MRCGP DRCOG DFSRH PgCert Med Ed), who is a Primary Care Specialist and health entrepreneur with a special interest in women’s health said: “Prevention of disease and early identification and intervention is a major strategy in tackling our disease burden.Vine Health is a leader in conveying the message of prevention with an audience-friendly approach and through various channels including radio, print, and social events. We bring tools and information needed to support healthy living directly to the consumers. Vine Health social events bring health providers, allied health and business to the public to interact directly, deliver key health, wellness and economic messages and facilitate action and change. I believe in the power of exercise, a healthy nutrition and wholesome relationships on health outcomes, productivity and wealth.”