Perm Sec Cautions Team Nigeria Athletes against Defection in Australia

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2018

Three more medals won in wrestling on day-eight of competition

Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Olusade Adesola, has cautioned Team Nigerian athletes harbouring the idea of defecting from the Commonwealth Games in Australia to think twice before plunging themselves into perpetual regrets.

The top sports ministry official gave the advice Thursday when he visited the Games Village where all athletes for the competition are lodged.

He was making references to the defection of eight Cameroon athletes from the Games.

“Defection, no doubt, brings embarrassment to any government. But the truth is that most of these athletes don’t know that those countries they are running to are no El Dorado.

He advised athletes nurturing the idea about defection to learn a lesson from so many Nigerians who have been repatriated.

“There is no place like your country. That which you are running away from will confront you double times there and you’ll live miserably and hide perpetually. Before you know it, you’ll be full of regrets”.

Speaking on the Games, he commended the staff and coaches for their excellent work which have been transferred to the athletes and is yielding results at the Games.

He praised Team Nigeria athletes for their high level of discipline and encouraged those who did win medals to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship.

Chef de Mission of the Games, Mrs Kofo Nwokedi thanked the Perm Sec and Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung for their fatherly role and love for the contingent to the Games.

Meanwhile, Team Nigeria ended Day-eight of the Commonwealth Games in the 11th position despite winning one silver and two bronze (all from wrestling) on Thursday.

Following the addition of the three more medals, Team Nigeria currently has four gold, five silver and two bronze medals.