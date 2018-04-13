M-Net Movies Launches 10-day Marvel Studios Pop-Up Channel

From Friday, April 13 to Sunday, 22 April DStv Premium customers will experience an unprecedented cinematic journey with the M-Net Movies Marvel Studios Pop-Up Channel. This super-powered channel, which will be added to the already existing six M-Net Movies channels on DStv, will be available for 10 days only on channel 109 and will feature 15 of the most pulsating films from the massively popular Marvel Studios franchise. During these 10 days, the M-Net Movies Marvel Studios Pop-Up Channel will run from 5a.m. to 11p.m. daily.

Each day of the week a film from the franchise, which has overlapping storylines, will be screened in chronological order, i.e. according to how the films were released in cinema. Starting with 2008’s Iron Man, viewers can revisit the stories of their beloved heroes all the way through to Spiderman: Homecoming, which will close the channel on Sunday 22, April.

“This channel is a special treat for the legions of Marvel fans—both old and new—who have enjoyed the live-action exploits of favourite Marvel Superheroes in films that express the unique vision and creativity of their filmmakers and deliver thrilling action and visual spectacles with relatable characters,” says Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu Regional Director, M-Net West Africa. “The timing of our M-Net Movies Marvels Studios Pop-Up Channel is also absolutely perfect with the franchise currently creating an incredible buzz worldwide.” On top of the 15 feature films, there will also be programming linked to the behind the scenes of the movies, such as United We Stand, Divided We Fall; The Making of Captain America: Civil War; Guide to The Galaxy with James Gunn and more.

Additionally, avid fans of the blockbuster franchise will be treated to a range of documentaries offering incredible insight.