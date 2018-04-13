Investment One Launches Virtual Trading Platform

A leading financial services group in Nigeria, Investment One Financial Services, has launched its All Stars League initiative, in an effort to heighten interest in stock trading in Nigeria.

The All Stars League according to a statement made available by Investment One Services, is a gaming environment where individuals can interact with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in near real time. It provides a platform for amateur traders to improve their skills and to compete for prizes, on a virtual investment simulator.

During the League, each trader begins with N10,000,000 in virtual cash and has a trading limit of N2,000,000 per day. The top 3 traders at the conclusion of the 3-month League will have their trading accounts funded with real money as a reward.

The Investment One All Stars League begins on April 16 and ends on June 30. Individuals can sign up at www.bit.ly/visgame.