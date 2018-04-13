Ekiti Governorship Aspirants Besiege APC to Pick Forms

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Governorship aspirants seeking to fly the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the July 14 Ekiti State governorship election have swarmed the Secretariat of the party in Abuja to purchase nomination forms.

As at the last count, about seven aspirants have come to pick form.

The Special Adviser to the President, Senator Femi Ojudu, was among the governorship aspirants on the platform of the APC that picked form thursday to vie for the party’s ticket.

Speaking on his ambition, Ojudu said he is on a mission to rescue the state from years of misrule.

“For me, this is not an ambition, but a mission to rescue our dear state. Our state has maligned, battered, abused, deprived. It as if we are it part of Nigeria.there is abject poverty never sending any part of the country in our dear state.

Ojodu described the insinuation as an insult on his personality to be called Buhari’s candidate.

“Let me say this, I am not the president’s candidate. I’m nobody’s candidate. The president is a father to all of us.

On what has gone wrong in the state which he intends to remedy, Ojudu said:

“The unemployment level in our state is perhaps the highest in the country. Communicable diseases is robbing shoulder with out people.

“The people are facing problems and have lost confidence. Over the years, scammers and gangsters have governed us and has led us to where we are today,” he said.

The journalist-turned politician said most of the elements that have come to be in charge of the state have not done what they are supposed to do and have not carried on with the dream of the founding fathers of the state.

“If you go to Ekiti State and look at the faces of the people, you will see poverty and lack of hope. The young people come out of the university with nothing to do. If you go to Ekiti State today, there is no single industry that can employ 30 people.

“There is no form of employment apart from the civil service and teaching. Even those ones have not been paid for close to one year now. I cannot continue to look on as if there is no problem. That is why I am leaving my comfort zone in Abuja to go and participate and rescue our people,” he said.

Another APC aspirant, Dr. Yahaya Kolade, said she has decided to join the race in order to contribute to the development of the state.

Kolade who is an entrepreneur and professional in the medical field, said what the state needs is someone that is experienced in management of human resources.

“We have to create a good environment for our youths to realise their potential. We going to invest in education and empowerment of the people.

The aspirant who said that she is philanthropist added that she has over 300 hectares of farmland which she cultivates presently.

“I am passionate about women empowerment and will use the opportunity as governor if elected to protect the interest of women.”

On whether she is confident about winning the support of women in the state, the aspirant said she has no doubt that the women will vote massively for her.