Buhari Condoles with Algerian President over Plane Crash

Omololu Ogunmade

President Muhammadu Buhari thursrday condoled with President Abdelaziz Bouteflika of Algeria over Wednesday’s plane crash which killed 250 people.

In a statement, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president also condoled with the families which lost their loved ones in the crash, saying Nigerians sympathise with them as he prays God to comfort them.

“On behalf of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Buhari commiserates with President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and the people of Algeria on Wednesday’s military plane crash near the Boufarik military airport in Algiers which claimed many lives.

“The president also extends deepest condolences to the families and friends of bereaved Algerians and other nationals, who are in sorrow because of the tragedy.

“President Buhari assures President Bouteflika and those who lost their loved ones of the sympathy of all Nigerians in their moment of grief.

“The president affirms that the thoughts and prayers of all Nigerians are with all who mourn, even as he prays that God Almighty will comfort the bereaved, the nation of Algeria and grant eternal rest to the souls of those who died in the crash,” the statement said.