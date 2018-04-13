Ambode to Deliver Airport Road, Oshodi Transport Interchange by December

• Promises to compensate affected property owners soon

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode thursday promised to deliver the reconstruction of Oshodi-Airport road and Oshodi transport interchange by December this year, citing their strategic significance to traffic management in the state.

The governor equally pledged to compensate all stakeholders, whose buildings were affected during the reconstruction of Oshodi-Airport road, noting that the state government would pay property owners with valid documents soon.

He made the promise yesterday after inspecting Oshodi-Airport road, Oshodi transport, Agege Pen-Cinema flyover, Yaba Model College, Ayinke Maternal & Child Centre and Oworonshoki Lagoon reclamation alongside some top officials of the state.

After the inspection, the governor assured all residents of the state that the strategic projects – Airport road and Oshodi transport interchange – would be delivered by December 2018, asking them to show more understanding.

He explained that the need for quick completion of the road “has become imperative in view of its strategic location as an entry point into Lagos in particular and Nigeria in general. We just saw the progress of work being done on the Airport Road.

“I will like to appeal to all Lagos residents that they should bear with us. As much as possible, we will try to reduce the stress the reconstruction might generate by completing it and the Oshodi interchange by December 2018. This we hope to present to Lagos residents as Christmas gifts,” the governor said.

He, also, assured that all property owners with valid documents would be compensated soon, noting that the buildings that were affected during the reconstruction had been enumerated already and compensation would take off as soon as possible.

Ambode commended the Hitech Construction Company handling Pen-Cinema flyover, noting that with the pace of work, the flyover would be ready by December 2018.

He appealed to residents to bear with government for the inconvenience being experienced as a result of the construction work, saying the project was designed to change the face of Lagos for good and improve on the economy.

At Oworonshoki, Ambode clarified that contrary to some reports in the media, the lagoon reclamation project was not a housing scheme but part of the overall programme for Lagos to emerge as the entertainment hub for Africa.

The governor explained that the project was designed “to transform the blighted area to major tourism, transportation and entertainment hubs. 30 hectares land space have so far been reclaimed out of the 50 planned for the scheme.”

“While upon completion, the project would end the perennial flooding in the area, and would also accommodate boutique hotel, event centres, cinema, clubs, bars, bus terminal, parking space with capacity for about 1000 vehicles, among others.”

At Yaba Model College, the governor said the intention of the state government “is to scale up infrastructure in public schools across the state, starting with commencement of massive rehabilitation of public schools.

“What we see is our new concept of what a model college should look like. That is why we have about 36 classrooms and nine laboratories in this complex alone. Because of the land space here, we do not really have a recreational facility

“But the ones we are building in Ojo and Shomolu have all the necessary recreation facilities that should actually go with a modern secondary school. The idea is that we want to increase the number of model colleges that we have.

“We also want to create a new template of how public secondary school should look like moving forward. This is our own template. This is the way we want to begin with it. We are doing three now. We will move forward next year to expand model colleges in the state.”