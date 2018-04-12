‘NLO’s Visit to IDP Camp Will Produce More Football Stars’

Femi Solaja

The Executive Secretary of Benue State Internal Displaced People (IDP) Emmanuel Antswen, has commended the officials of National League One (NLO) who visited the camp last week to donate sporting equipment to the displaced citizens.

He said the visit from the sports family will motivate some of the youths in the camp to start a new life and their future can be a success story like that of Chelsea FC star, Victor Moses and Nura Mohammed.

Moses was said to have been a victim of displaced citizens some years ago during the outbreak of religious riot in Southern Kaduna and his potentials in the round leather game exiled him to United Kingdom and today he is a first team player of the both the Super Eagles and FC Chelsea in the English Premiership.

Another football star, Nura Mohammed, is also an internally displaced citizen. He was a victim of Boko Haram insurgency in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. He took to plying his skills in football on the streets of Maiduguri before being spotted.

He grew up as an orphan in the city having lost both parents before he was six years old. Football was the only succour for him.

He enjoyed playing the game with some of his childhood friends.

Mr. Antswen urged other public agencies and philanthropists to emulate the unique gesture shown by NLO.

“We are more impressed with their visit because aside educational reliefs that we have received in abundant, sports is another way for most of the displaced youths to begin a new life with the cases of Victor Moses and Nura Mohammed as classical examples.

“This is a good way for them to starting a new life and you people have shown us that we can use sports to enable them rediscovered their potentials and of all those who had visited and commiserate with us, I think NLO stands unique,” he remarked.

The NLO delegation was led by its Chairman, Mohammed Alkali, Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Kawu, and the Chief Operating Officer of the league body, Olushola Ogunnowo

The items were received at the state’s Emergency Agency warehouse,

In his response, the NLO chairman, said this is the only little way NLO can contribute to the development of these youths in IDP camps, this will encourage them to pick up their life and believe that all is not lost.