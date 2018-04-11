PDP Presidential Aspirant, Baba-Ahmed Dismisses Buhari’s Chances

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, has dismissed the chances of incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general election.

Reacting to Buhari’s announcement to seek re-election next year, Baba-Ahmed, said the president has taken the support of Nigerians for granted and has disappointed in various sectors including security and economy. Nigerians are also much more politically aware and active, he added.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja yesterday, the presidential hopeful said Buhari’s much touted popularity which helped him clinch the seat in 2015, is now highly argumentative.

“I think the support of many Nigerians have been taken for granted. The average Nigerian has now become more intelligent politically and more aware,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed said it is erroneous for those who have been in power to assume that Nigerians would automatically support and endorse them.