Ortom: My Detractors are Behind My Rumoured Exit from APC

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday said he had no plan of defecting from the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) as being rumoured.

The governor who stated this while addressing APC expanded caucus at the Government House in Makurdi, refuted allegations that he has plans to defect from APC to an opposition party.

He described the rumour as an act of his political enemies who think his position is a stumbling block to their personal ambitions.

“I remain a member of the APC. I have no intention of joining another political party. The rumour that I plan to dump APC is the handiwork of my detractors who want me to leave the party so they can come in.”

Ortom also noted that the anti open grazing law enacted in the state had been copied world wide and in Nigeria, disclosing that northern governors have just concluded to adopt it as a law as land is no longer what it used to be in the 60s.

He further noted that Fulani crisis has been on from his days as minister so it would be wrong to say that President Muhammadu Buhari started it.