Edo PDP chieftain lauds Obaseki on Aifuwa Road construction

…as residents count socio-economic gains of project

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Mr. Chris Agbonoma, has said that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has exceeded the expectations of many Edo people, including members of the opposition political parties in the state, especially in the area of road construction.

According to him: “We woke up on Sunday morning to see heavy duty equipment removing the top soil on Aifuwa Street, off Upper Sokponba Road, in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area. In no time, we saw more equipment on the road and since then, work on the road has intensified.

“We have been celebrating the road construction project since then and we are grateful to Governor Obaseki and the All Progressives Congress government for remembering us in this part of the state.”

Agbonoma added that “the road, on completion, will boost socio-economic activities in the area, up to Amwiama, lower St Saviour, Oka areas and environs.

“Over the years, we have been using tricycles to navigate the bad roads leading to our houses and when it rains, we trek and trudge through the flooded portions of the road and adjoining streets. We are relieved by this ongoing road project and we salute the commitment of the state governor and president of the country for remembering us.”

The PDP member further said: “If a government is doing well, we should be courageous enough to say it, irrespective of the party we belong. Aifuwa Street has existed since the 1970s or earlier and this is the first time a government is getting it tarred and we need to celebrate the administration.”

Mrs. Bridget Njokwu, who sells foodstuff on the street said: “We are happy about the ongoing road construction project, it will make life easier for us and reduce the cost of transporting our goods from the market. We used to suffer a lot in the area. We commend the state government for the good work.”

Chris Ogie, owner of a saloon on Aifuwa Street, said his business will benefit a great deal from the road project, adding “when completed my business will become more visible and more customers will find it easier accessing my shop. We are proud that this is happening in our area.”

Some motorists interviewed said the gains associated with the road project are numerous, including reduced cost of maintaining their vehicles.