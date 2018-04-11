Amaechi, Others Sue for National Dialogue

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday urged Nigerians to seek continuous dialogue as a means to providing answers to the national question.

He said disintegration as some are championing is not an option worth pursuing.

Amaechi stated this at the presentation of ‘Dignity in Service,’ the autobiography of late Nigerian ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Matthew Mbu in Abuja yesterday.

The minister who doubled as chairman of the occasion admitted knowing little about the late diplomat but added that his record of unblemished stewardship would continue to remain a reference point in years to come.

“The late Mbu was from the South-south but he was not a South-south minister. He preached one Nigeria while he lived and this is what I think we all should be doing. There are many things we can continue to discuss rather than asking for the disintegration of the country,” he stated.

A retired diplomat, Ignatius Olisameka, who was one of the attendee, described the author as a man of immense courage who projected the image of the country positively wherever he was assigned.

While lauding the author for his effort particularly his reference in the book of how the late Nnamdi Azikiwe won a seat in the Western Region but was prevented from assuming duties, Olisameka regretted the failure of Mbu to tell the story of how the Zik of Africa masterminded the exit of Professor Eyo Etta from the Eastern Region to pave way for an indigenous person.