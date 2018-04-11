Amaechi Calls for National Dialogue

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, Wednesday urged Nigerians to seek dialogue as a means providing answers to the national question.

He said disintegration as some are championing, is not an option worth pursuing.

Amaechi stated this at the presentation of ‘Dignity in Service,’ the autobiography of late former Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Matthew Mbu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The minister who was also the chairman of the occasion admitted knowing little about the late diplomat but added that his record of unblemished stewardship would continue to remain a reference point in years to come.

“The late M.T. Mbu was from the South-South but he was not a South-South minister. He preached one Nigeria while he lived and this is what I think we all should be doing. There are many things we can continue to discuss rather than asking for the disintegration of the country,” he stated.

A retired diplomat, Ignatius Olisameka, one of the personalities that graced the occasion, described the author as a man of immense courage who projected the image of the country positively wherever he was assigned.

While lauding the author for highlighting how Azikiwe won a seat in the Western Region but was prevented from assuming duties, Olisameka regretted the failure of Mbu to tell the story of how the Zik of Africa masterminded the exit of Professor Eyo Ita from the Eastern Region to pave way for someone from the region.