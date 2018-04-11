13 Years After, Niger Poly to Graduate 24,000 Students

Laleye Dipo in Minna

After 13 years, the Niger State Polytechnic, Zungeru is now set to graduate over 24,000 students.

The Rector, Dr. Umar Ahmed Egbako, who disclosed this on Sunday, said those to graduate are from the 2005/2006 academic year.

Egbako, who said the convocation ceremony will hold on April 14, attributed the institution’s inability to officially pass out its students in the past to “obvious reasons.”

He said the ceremony would be an opportunity for the polytechnic to showcase its achievement to the world.

“Since I came here, I have attracted so many projects, may be more than 20 new projects among which is the School of Engineering Complex, School of Mechanical Studies Complex, road networks, street lights, ICT centre, girls’ hostel that could accommodate over 300 students and the renovation of the administrative block.

He added that from only 20 accredited programmes, the polytechnic can now boast of 58 courses with full accreditation of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and more than 38 lecturers with PhD.

Egbako said the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, prominent traditional rulers from within and outside the state and members of the academic community would grace the event.