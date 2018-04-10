Obaseki’s institutional reforms deepening devt., fast-tracking economic growth – SSG, Ogie

The Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie Esq., has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki’s development-focused transformation in the state is driven by institutional reforms.

Ogie said this when he hosted delegates from the Institute for Security Studies, Abuja, who were on a Study Tour to the state, at the Government House, in Benin City.

He said the Godwin Obaseki-led administration will continue its institutional reforms to ensure the restoration of cultural values, economic growth and prosperity for Edo people.

“The focus of the administration from the onset has been to create an enabling environment for economic growth by restoring law and order, which is known to be a major catalyst for development. There is little government can do if there is no law and order,” he said.

Speaking on the theme of the study group: “Cultural values and contemporary governance: challenges of ethnic nationalism and youth disillusionment,” he said, the erosion of institutions and morals, which were hallmarks of the military regime, account for human trafficking and other social vices.

Ogie added that the report of the study group would be of immense value to the state, as it will serve as pointers to areas where government needs to tweak its reforms to sustain results recorded in maintaining law and order.

He stressed that the smooth-working relationship between the state government and the traditional institutions has led to enormous progress in changing behaviours, curbing social vices and setting the state up for industrialisation.

According to him, the Oba of Benin has shown tremendous support for the state government and its policy reforms, which recently culminated in the placing of curses on human traffickers, a watershed in the campaign to curb the ugly trend of illegal migration and human trafficking in the state.

Leader of the delegation, Mrs. Angela Olaseni, said Edo State was chosen for the tour because it is reputed for undiluted culture, which is in tandem with the theme of the course.