Buhari Writes Senate, Seeks  Confirmation of NPC Members

* Senate, House adjourn for deceased members By Damilola Oyedele in Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, seeking confirmation of 23 members of the National Population Commission (NPC), one National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and two members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

The separate letters, seeking the confirmation of the 26 nominees, were read at plenary by Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The letter for the NPC members, dated March 27, 2018 read: “In accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, I write to forward to the Senate for confirmation, the following names of 23 nominees representing their respective states at the National Population Commission.”

The nominees are Nwanne Johnny Nwabuisi (Abia), Dr. Clifford T.O. Zirra (Adamawa), Mr. Chidi Christopher Ezeoke (Anambra), Mr. Isa Audu Buratai (Borno), Navy Captain Charles Iyam Ogwa (rtd) (Cross River), Mr. Richard Odibo (Delta), Okereke Darlington Onuabuchi (Ebonyi), Mr. A.D. Olusegun Aiyejina (Edo) and Mr. Ejike Ezeh (Enugu).

Others are Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Danburam (Gombe), Prof. Uba S.F. Nnabue (Imo), Dr. Abdulmalik Mohammed Durunguwa (Kaduna), Sulaiman Ismaila Lawal (Kano), Prof. Jimoh Habibat Isah (Kogi), Dr. Sa’adu Ayinla Alanamu (Kwara), Nasir Isa Kwarra (Nassarawa), Mr. Aliyu Datti (Niger), Mrs. Seyi Aderinokun Olusanya (Ogun), Dr. Oladiran Garvey Iyantan (Ondo), Senator Mudashiru Oyetunde Hussain (Osun), Mrs. Cecilia Arsun Dapoet (Plateau), Dr. Ipalibo Harry (Rivers) and Sale S. Saany (Taraba).

Buhari also nominated Mr. Festus Okoye as the National Commissioner of INEC representing the South-east.

Also nominated are Senator Abba Ali (Katsina- North-west) and Mohammed Sagir (Niger-North-entral) who are non legal practitioners, as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

Meanwhile, both chambers of the National Assembly have adjourned their respective plenary sessions in honour of their colleagues who died during the Easter recess.

The Senate lost Senator Bukar Mustapha (Katsina North), while the House of Representatives lost its Deputy Leader, Hon. Jibrin Buba.