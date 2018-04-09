Ignore Dan Orbih’s falsehood, N4bn Edo-EU water, sanitation projects on course – EU N/Delta programme Consultant, Obaseki’s Aide

The various water and sanitation projects being executed by the Edo State Government in partnership with the European Union, under the Niger Delta Support Programme are on course, the European Union- Niger Delta Support Programme Consultant, Engineer Soji Adeyemi, has said.

He explained that the Edo State government has an “extensive water sector policy developed by the Godwin Obaseki-led administration while a water sector master plan is being developed by the government in partnership with the European Union.”

He disclosed that “two agencies of the state government will eventually take over the management of water supply across the state – Small Town, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, that will provide water on a sustainable basis to all small towns and rural communities; Edo Urban Water Corporation, which will deal with the supply of water to urban areas and the management of all dams in the state.”

Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie explained, “To set the record straight, the Edo State Government paid N389 million to attract N700 million from the European Union for water drilling and reticulation in Ovia South West and Etsako West local government areas. In Ovia South West, the projects are on course and are sighted at Iguatakpa, Omorodion, Okoro II, Agbontaen, Okponha, Oriakhi Water Side, Obobaifo, Ikoha, Oke-Abata, Oyunmwenyi, Iguobazuwa, Ojo Kassim, Udo, Obaretin, Ofumwengbe, Usen, and Obazumwen.”

Osagie added: “In Etsako West, the ongoing projects are located in Elele, Omhemi, Egbogio I, Egbogio II & III, Amob, Joseph Camp, Afowa, Ayogwiri, Ibienafe, Iyerekhu, Ughiole and Auchi Headworks.

“In Edo Central Senatorial District, the state government attracted N700 million from the European Union with N300million counterpart fund to reticulate water from the dam that was constructed by the Federal Government, to Uromi and its environs.

A meeting with the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning will hold in Abuja later this month on the commencement of the project.”

The governor’s aide further said that “Two months ago, the state governor released N600 million to attract N1.4 billion for the water, sanitation and artisanal training projects in Orhionmwon, Uhunmwode and Owan West local government areas under the same Niger Delta Support Programme of the European Union.

“The N2 billion project covers water drilling, reticulation, sanitation facilities in markets, public schools as well as training for 250 artisans that will maintain the water projects, some of whom will be absorbed by the local councils.

“The wisdom behind the training is to ensure that these water projects that are billed to come on stream soon, will not be abandoned over lack of capacity to maintain them.

“The baseline survey for the N2 billion Orhionmwon, Uhunmwode and Owan West projects will be done on April 18th to verify the suitability of the locations for the projects. These are facts that can be verified at the office of the European Union and the respective federal government agencies.

