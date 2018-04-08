WISDOM OF BUBA MARWA…WHY HE STAYS AWAY FROM POLITICS

Buba Marwa must be an honourable man. Having persistently failed at becoming governor of Adamawa State, the ex-military officer sought solace in the wisdom of the ancients, which counsels tact and native intelligence in the face of odds – odds of a political nature to be precise. Like the quintessential elder statesman who is faced with conflict between love for country and insatiable ambition, he has decided to retrieve his hat from the political ring; rather than jostle for political office and power, Marwa has decided to tow the path of honour by retiring to the bench to contribute his quota to national development, as an elder statesman.

The former military administrator of Lagos State may henceforth participate in politics only as a member of an inestimable think-tank. Unlike many military men, whose enduring images are those of brutality and rigidity, Marwa was well loved by the majority of Lagosians during his time as the state’s numero uno. Operation Sweep, which he launched during his time as governor had helped to rid the state of criminal elements, while the impact of his Operation 250 Roads is still felt today on the numerous roads he helped to build or repair.

Since his retirement from military service, Marwa has concentrated more on his home state of Adamawa. Although he has repeatedly been frustrated in his governorship bid by the powers that be, he remains a loyal servant in the background, helping the state government with his experience in the art of governance.